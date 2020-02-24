Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'How does such evil happen in our land?': Parliament pays tribute to slain Brisbane family

'How does such evil happen in our land?': Parliament pays tribute to slain Brisbane family

The Age Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Scott Morrison told Parliament lessons must be learned from the deaths of Brisbane woman Hannah Clarke at the hand of their estranged husband and father.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bferry2004

Garry Lewis RT @Politics_SMHAGE: 'How does such evil happen in our land?': Parliament pays tribute to slain Brisbane family https://t.co/XilLSxaUPM via… 53 minutes ago

Politics_SMHAGE

Federal Politics 'How does such evil happen in our land?': Parliament pays tribute to slain Brisbane family https://t.co/XilLSxaUPM via @rharris334 55 minutes ago

DavidSharaz

David Sharaz RT @TrudyMcIntosh: The PM on Hannah Clarke and her children's murder: "It is just too horrible to contemplate. The act itself and that some… 2 hours ago

TrudyMcIntosh

Trudy McIntosh The PM on Hannah Clarke and her children's murder: "It is just too horrible to contemplate. The act itself and that… https://t.co/Byjhp73WwC 2 hours ago

dhillos318

Gogsy RT @abbiemayar: @CNBC man-made virus accidentally or intentionally placed among civilians ... only way you can have aids and ebola planted… 12 hours ago

abbiemayar

Abdullah Allen Mayar @CNBC man-made virus accidentally or intentionally placed among civilians ... only way you can have aids and ebola… https://t.co/EuORFoU6HD 16 hours ago

abbiemayar

Abdullah Allen Mayar @Perpetualmaniac man-made virus accidentally or intentionally placed among civilians ... only way you can have aids… https://t.co/osmjX5oRtu 19 hours ago

xyTweats

X & Y such brave souls, their story should remind of us every day of how Germany was taken over by an ideology that was e… https://t.co/oYTwzaPHtU 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.