SEOUL, South Korea — As South Korea struggles to contain a snowballing coronavirus outbreak , its president Sunday raised the country’s alert level to the highest for the first time in a decade, which empowered the government to lock down cities, bar visitors from China and unilaterally restrict the movement of people. In raising the alert […]



