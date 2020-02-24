'I had a tear in my eye': Winmar touched by Addo-Carr gesture

Gabe RT @BtSquared2: “There’s no physical issue with her body” just shows this idiot means her***didn’t tear because she had a c-section, b… 7 seconds ago

❄ Namu Joon⁷🌷 RT @namjoonsunrise: ARE YOU KIDDING ME NAMJOON https://t.co/24bl5Wnu9W 8 seconds ago

¸¸♬·¯·♩¸ 𝕔𝕙𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕖𝕣⁷🌱 @koogukkie how was it 11 seconds ago

SirJellyRaptor @colleentie @xlittlebea It is definitely something I appreciate. One of my years in college I had a professor that… https://t.co/9lwU2JdAW1 13 seconds ago

🇨🇼 HUSBAND FOR SALE🐩🐩♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ RT @haauwar: #HelloDearEx, Late last year I promised to let go and never let a tear drop because of you. Today I stumbled upon one of your… 17 seconds ago

Elizabeth Robert (Sunshine) @TonyPaul45 @realDonaldTrump Ya know, those who can't do something will, on occasion tear down those who can. Do no… https://t.co/IfgPofvvKx 19 seconds ago