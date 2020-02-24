Global  

'I had a tear in my eye': Winmar touched by Addo-Carr gesture

The Age Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Nicky Winmar wants to meet Josh Addo-Carr and thank the rugby league star for his tribute which brought a tear to the St Kilda legend’s eye.
