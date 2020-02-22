Global  

Julian Assange's extradition hearing begins in London

Deutsche Welle Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
A court in London on Monday will begin hearing the US extradition case of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. The whistleblower faces up to 175 years in prison if convicted.
News video: Julian Assange protest: Father speaks of son's 'arbitrary detention'

Julian Assange protest: Father speaks of son's 'arbitrary detention' 01:12

 Julian Assange's father John Shipton joins a protest at his son's incarceration ahead of an extradition hearing. Assange is wanted in the US on 18 charges related to the alleged leaking of cables - if found guilty he could receive an 175-year jail sentence.

US to lay out case against Assange at extradition hearing

LONDON (AP) — The U.S. government and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will face off Monday in a high-security London courthouse, a decade after WikiLeaks...
Seattle Times

Julian Assange's extradition case is finally heading to court – here's what to expect

The extradition trial of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is expected to begin in London on Monday, where a judge will decide whether of not to send the...
SBS


