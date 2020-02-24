Global  

Seven wounded in shooting at flea market in Houston

Reuters Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
A gunman opened fire at a flea market in Houston on Sunday, wounding seven people in an area known for its Hispanic community, with a suspect being taken into custody at the scene.
Seven wounded in shooting at flea market outside Houston, Texas

