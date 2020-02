Seven wounded in shooting at flea market in Houston

A gunman opened fire at a flea market in Houston on Sunday, wounding seven people in an area known for its Hispanic community, with a suspect being taken into custody at the scene.



Recent related news from verified sources Seven wounded in shooting at flea market outside Houston, Texas A gunman opened fire at a Houston, Texas-area flea market on Sunday, wounding seven people, and a suspect was taken into custody at the scene, the sheriff said.

Reuters 4 hours ago Also reported by • Reuters India

You Might Like

Tweets about this