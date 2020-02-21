Global  

One News Page > Front Page News > Trump receives warm welcome in India

Trump receives warm welcome in India

Seattle Times Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
AHMEDABAD, INDIA (AP) — Kicking off a whirlwind 36-hour visit to India that emphasizes pageantry over policy, President Donald Trumpreceived a warm welcome Monday on the subcontinent — including a mega-rally named after a traditional Indian greeting — meant to reaffirm ties while providing enviable overseas imagery for a president in a re-election year. As […]
