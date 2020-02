Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — William Karlsson got his third career hat trick, Shea Theodore scored in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights extended their winning streak to a season-high six games with a 6-5 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. Theodore's winner 3:50 into OT came after the Golden Knights squandered a two-goal […]