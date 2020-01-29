Global  

Bucks first to clinch playoff spot — after just 56 games

Seattle Times Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have a spot in the postseason, only a week after the All-Star Game. The Bucks became the first team in the NBA to clinch a berth Sunday after Washington lost to Chicago. The Wizards are in ninth place in an Eastern Conference that the Bucks have been running away […]
