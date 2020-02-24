McDavid shines in return from injury, Oilers hold off Kings

Global  

Seattle Times Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists in his return after missing six games because of a quad injury and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 Sunday night. Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and Edmonton moved ahead of idle Vancouver […]
