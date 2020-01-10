Global  

Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns

BBC News Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The 94-year-old's resignation comes amid rumours that he may form a new coalition.
Malaysian graft buster: Voice clips prove Najib Razak cover-up [Video]Malaysian graft buster: Voice clips prove Najib Razak cover-up

Former prime minister caught on audio recording purportedly seeking help from Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:03Published


Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to king - sources

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted his resignation to the king, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday, amid...
Reuters Also reported by •Bangkok PostEurasia ReviewRIA Nov.Al Jazeera

Malaysian politics in turmoil amid talk of new coalition

The fate of Malaysia's ruling coalition hung in doubt on Monday, after surprise weekend talks between Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's party and other groups on...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesAl Jazeera

