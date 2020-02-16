Global  

Kobe Bryant memorial: Who may attend, what to expect

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
A memorial for NBA icon Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna, and the seven other victims of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash is Monday at Staples Center.
News video: Stay Away: Kobe Bryant Fans Without Memorial Tickets Urged To Watch From Home

Stay Away: Kobe Bryant Fans Without Memorial Tickets Urged To Watch From Home 03:08

 Staples Center President Lee Zeidman said that the memorial will not be broadcast on any of the outdoor screens at Staples Center. Dave Lopez reports.

Stockton Kobe Bryant Mural [Video]Stockton Kobe Bryant Mural

A memorial mural of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna has been put up in Stockton.

Preparations Underway For Thousands Of Fans, Friends To Honor Kobe Bryant At Staples Center Monday [Video]Preparations Underway For Thousands Of Fans, Friends To Honor Kobe Bryant At Staples Center Monday

Preparations are still underway at the Staples Center, where thousands of fans and friends will gather to honor Kobe Bryant and the other eight victims of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash.

Kobe Bryant's memorial service: Here's what you need to know

*Washington. D.C.:* The memorial service for basketball player Kobe Bryant and the other eight people killed in the fatal Calabasas helicopter crash will be held...
NBA Renames All-Star Game MVP Award Following Kobe Bryant's Death

The NBA is renaming one of its major awards. The All-Star Game MVP Award has been renamed in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, who tragically died alongside his...
RichFM39517086

WDON RADIO RT @defpen: A memorial ceremony, A Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant, will take place at the Staples Center on 2/24. For those… 45 minutes ago

TheWarriorsWire

Warriors Wire Members of the Warriors will attend Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial service in Los Angeles https://t.co/pnO68gw0Fm 59 minutes ago

DRUMR48

Thomas Almirall Kobe Bryant memorial: Who may attend, what to expect https://t.co/iXwBOpdXh5 via @USATODAY 1 hour ago

houseofannie

Nate L RT @Con_Chron: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Bob Myers will attend Kobe Bryant's memorial service in LA tomorrow. The rest of the Warri… 2 hours ago

Con_Chron

Connor Letourneau Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Bob Myers will attend Kobe Bryant's memorial service in LA tomorrow. The rest of… https://t.co/MwrKSljSss 3 hours ago

RichFM39517086

WDON RADIO RT @gmanews: The Los Angeles Lakers opened registration Friday for anybody wishing to purchase tickets to attend the Feb. 24 memorial servi… 3 hours ago

RichFM39517086

WDON RADIO RT @DarneishaSB: Hey Guys, this coming Monday 2/24/2020 at 10 am there will be a Memorial service for Kobe Bryant and his beautiful daught… 3 hours ago

NBAMVP

NBAMVP Active players from around the league are expected to be at Kobe Bryant’s memorial service Monday morning. Celtics… https://t.co/hM2G75hcx4 3 hours ago

