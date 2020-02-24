Henderson and ABC insist the decision is unrelated to a recent controversial interview on The Bolt Report.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Emperor God Whit Goughlam RT @shaunmicallef: This is a pity. I've always enjoyed watching Gerard annoy David Marr. https://t.co/iF97Z3L9zZ via @smh 4 seconds ago Chris RT @AaronDodd: Great move but it is about a decade overdue. >> ABC's Insiders drops conservative commentator Gerard Henderson #auspol https… 1 minute ago John Passant ABC's Insiders drops conservative commentator Gerard Henderson https://t.co/F2o3Mssgmm via @theage 6 minutes ago Hettie RT @smh: Conservative commentator Gerard Henderson has been dropped as a panellist from ABC’s top-rating Sunday morning political program I… 8 minutes ago Interested Bystander Looks like @InsidersABC has finally worked out that Gerard “Weekend at Bernie’s” Henderson actually died five years… https://t.co/CezKUhH7Fj 11 minutes ago 💧Aaron Dodd Great move but it is about a decade overdue. >> ABC's Insiders drops conservative commentator Gerard Henderson… https://t.co/esD2TqtQ6Z 19 minutes ago 💧Jackie ABC's Insiders drops conservative commentator Gerard Henderson. Thank gdness for that. Many had called for his re… https://t.co/hApHTNL4yM 24 minutes ago