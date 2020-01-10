Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns

Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns

Deutsche Welle Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Prime Minister Mahathir's party has pulled out of a coalition with his long-time arch rival Anwar Ibrahim. The decision is the latest chapter in the pair's political tug-of-war.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Malaysian graft buster: Voice clips prove Najib Razak cover-up [Video]Malaysian graft buster: Voice clips prove Najib Razak cover-up

Former prime minister caught on audio recording purportedly seeking help from Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Malaysia’s Mahathir Says He Will Decide When To Step Down

By Muzliza Mustafa and Lex Radz Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said he would decide the best time to step down as Malaysia’s leader after meeting on Friday...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •ReutersBangkok PostZee NewsReuters IndiaHindu

Malaysia faces political tremor amid bid to form new govt

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s alliance government under 94-year-old Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is threatening to unravel less than two years...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersJust-AutoReuters IndiaHinduAl Jazeera

Tweets about this

rambo56089743

rambo RT @UreshP: Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir resigns https://t.co/CRw83iWf1T 4 seconds ago

imanmunirahezyd

ايمان مونيره ♡ RT @nytimes: Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia’s prime minister, submitted his letter of resignation as prime minister. The move, however, does no… 7 seconds ago

kuantancurls

Aye, Have a Voice RT @AJEnglish: Malaysia's Prime Minister, Mahathir Mohamad, announces his resignation https://t.co/l3ZFDBAYCv https://t.co/8TQvWN0eiG 15 seconds ago

AuggieAnthuvan

Augustine Anthuvan Mahathir resigns as Malaysian Prime Minister, PH loses majority after MPs leave https://t.co/PAE7YY2fcF via @STcom #Mahathir #Malaysia 16 seconds ago

wildgees8

wildgees8 RT @LokmanKaradag1: #Breaking: #Malaysian Prime Minister #Mahathir Mohamad has announced his resignation, paving the way for a possible for… 18 seconds ago

pikawaaaaa

syafiqah RT @NerwinNair3: Apparently, Tun M has resigned as Prime Minister of Malaysia. This would be the classiest way for him to do so. It has me… 45 seconds ago

_eqwal

EQWAL RT @QuickTake: BREAKING: Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir offers his resignation to the king https://t.co/EfoQT6DpKI https://t.co/znBuHa… 51 seconds ago

newsigma_

oluwatobi Michael (evidence of divine presence) RT @business: BREAKING: Malaysia's Prime Minister Mohamad Mahathir submits resignation after infighting in the ruling coalition over his su… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.