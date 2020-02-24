Global  

Los Angeles honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial

Seattle Times Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of mourners will gather in Staples Center on Monday to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant. The basketball superstar and his 13-year-old daughter will be honored in a public memorial at the arena where Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Kobe and Gianna Bryant died along with seven […]
 In a powerful and emotional public memorial Monday at Staples Center — the house Kobe Bryant built — family, friends and NBA legends came together to honor Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the seven others killed in the tragic plane wreck last month in Calabasas.

