Is the Coronavirus Outbreak a Pandemic Yet?

NYTimes.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
It’s now clear that the epidemic was never going to be contained. What’s next?
News video: Italy cuts Carnival short over coronavirus spike

Italy cuts Carnival short over coronavirus spike 02:25

 Fears mounted on Monday that the coronavirus outbreak in China will grow into a pandemic with disruptive and deadly consequences for countries around the world, after sharp rises in infections in South Korea, Italy and Iran. Venice also had to cancel the last two days of carnival. Libby Hogan...

Global stocks tank as investors brace for a coronavirus pandemic

Global stocks tank as investors brace for a coronavirus pandemic** · *Growing fears of Wuhan coronavirus escalating into a global pandemic hammered stocks on Monday.* · *The flu-like illness has caused deaths in Iran,...
Business Insider Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphTelegraph.co.ukReutersWorldNews

Fear of coronavirus pandemic grows but China eases curbs as new infections fall

Fears of a coronavirus pandemic grew on Monday after sharp rises in new cases reported in Iran, Italy and South Korea but China relaxed restrictions on movements...
Reuters Also reported by •Brisbane TimesCBC.caNaturalNews.com

