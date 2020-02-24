Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Indian CEOs need to build inclusive tech capabilities: Satya Nadella

Indian CEOs need to build inclusive tech capabilities: Satya Nadella

Hindu Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Stating that the last decade saw emergence of the aggregators, he asserted that aggregators are not enough alone.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Satya Nadella to Indian CEOs: Build your own tech 


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jeffreybrown016

Jeffrey Brown ETInfotechNews: Indian CEOs need to build inclusive tech capabilities: Satya Nadella | #Infotech https://t.co/gdemOOxHpp 2 minutes ago

vrishi2011

Rishikumar Vundi RT @businessline: "The era of multi-year projects in IT is over," says @satyanadella | Read https://t.co/VKMVJ8Qwxr 4 minutes ago

TheDailyPioneer

The Pioneer #BusinessNews: Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella on Monday urged Indian business leaders to build technology… https://t.co/LRTEZAeCLq 6 minutes ago

businessline

Business Line "The era of multi-year projects in IT is over," says @satyanadella | Read https://t.co/VKMVJ8Qwxr 10 minutes ago

businessline

Business Line Gaming doesn’t exist in India Camera: @pal200read Read more: https://t.co/6ka6jfozmZ #MukeshAmbani… https://t.co/uVJh6iDrRg 11 minutes ago

livemint

Livemint Indian CEOs need to build inclusive tech capabilities, says @satyanadella https://t.co/LbtSYxuliR https://t.co/VmKdCuysoU 20 minutes ago

ETInfotechNews

ET Infotech News Indian CEOs need to build inclusive tech capabilities: Satya Nadella | #Infotech https://t.co/zVtK7qFuiz 22 minutes ago

pal200read

paul noronha RT @businessline: Premier digital society Read more: https://t.co/6ka6jfozmZ #MukeshAmbani @satyanadella @Microsoft #MicrosoftFutureDeco… 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.