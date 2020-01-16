Global  

Malaysian PM Mahathir submits resignation in shock move, leaves government in limbo

Reuters Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted a letter of resignation to the country's king, his office said on Monday, leaving the government in limbo amid talk of forming a new governing coalition.
Malaysia's Mahathir submits resignation to king - reports

Mahathir's decision follows a weekend of political jockeying and effort to form a new government without Anwar Ibrahim.
Al Jazeera

Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to king - sources

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted his resignation to the king, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday, amid...
Reuters

