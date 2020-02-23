Global  

Pro-, anti-CAA groups clash in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur

Hindu Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The Delhi Metro also closed entry and exit at Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations as an uneasy calm prevailed in the area.
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Clash in Maujpur, north-east Delhi

Clash in Maujpur, north-east Delhi 01:43

 Clash in Maujpur, north-east Delhi

