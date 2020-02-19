Global  

Kobe Bryant public memorial, Trump visits India, Julian Assange: 5 things to know Monday

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
A memorial will be held for NBA icon Kobe Bryant and eight others killed in helicopter crash, President Trump visits India and more news you need to know Monday.
News video: Stay Away: Kobe Bryant Fans Without Memorial Tickets Urged To Watch From Home

Stay Away: Kobe Bryant Fans Without Memorial Tickets Urged To Watch From Home 03:08

 Staples Center President Lee Zeidman said that the memorial will not be broadcast on any of the outdoor screens at Staples Center. Dave Lopez reports.

Trump visits Gandhi's former home [Video]Trump visits Gandhi's former home

U.S. President Donald Trump and wife Melania visited Sabarmati Ashram, the former home of Indian independence hero Mahatma Gandhi on Monday.

'Political spectatorship': Modi rolls out red carpet for Trump [Video]'Political spectatorship': Modi rolls out red carpet for Trump

US president on his maiden India trip as Prime Minister Modi pulls out all stops to woo him amid differences over trade.

Kobe Bryant's Public Memorial Set for February 24: All the Details

A limited number of Kobe Bryant supporters will be able to attend his celebration of life, the NBA announced Friday. As E! News previously reported, a public...
E! Online

Los Angeles honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial

Los Angeles honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorialThousands of mourners will gather in Staples Center on Monday to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant
FOX Sports Also reported by •CTV NewsSeattle TimesNYTimes.comAceShowbiz

iamrealmarvin

Marvin Musni 🇵🇭 RT @INQUIRERSports: Thousands of mourners will gather in Staples Center to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant. | @AP https://t.co/sezNb… 2 minutes ago

FOHeming

Henry Heming RT @flyLAXairport: Tomorrow is the public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. LAX’s pylons will once again be lit in purple… 5 minutes ago

WKBW

7 Eyewitness News Thousands of mourners will gather in Staples Center on Monday to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant https://t.co/TJ7AOwse2q 6 minutes ago

HersheeeyKisses

La Jefa RT @KING5Seattle: Kobe, Gianna Bryant honored with public memorial Monday https://t.co/trQbM4HIl2 7 minutes ago

EvansDonnell

Evans Donnell Los Angeles honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial (from @AP) https://t.co/zUQAZlRHTl 8 minutes ago

Juliancito40

Julian RT @BillPlaschke: On the eve of Kobe Bryant's public memorial service, LA still grieves widely and relentlessly...here's an attempt to expl… 9 minutes ago

KSALYERS259

KAREN SALYERS RT @9NEWS: Kobe, Gianna Bryant honored with public memorial Monday https://t.co/nxVCRJ9rQ5 12 minutes ago

EMS_Information

EMS Daily hollywoodphotog:RT flyLAXairport: Tomorrow is the public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. LAX’s p… https://t.co/7mi0JfkwJs 17 minutes ago

