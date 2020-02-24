Former French prime minister and wife go on trial for fraud
Monday, 24 February 2020 () PARIS (AP) — He could have been president of France. Instead, former Prime Minister Francois Fillon is going on trial to face fraud charges after he used public funds to richly pay his wife and children for work they allegedly never performed. The trial beginning Monday is scheduled to last until March 11, but it […]
Former French prime minister Francois Fillon and his wife Penelope go on trial on Monday over a fake jobs scandal that wrecked his 2017 run for president and opened the Elysee Palace door for Emmanuel Macron.