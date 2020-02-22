Global  

South Korea coronavirus surge spurs museum closures, mask-buying spree

Monday, 24 February 2020
South Korea reported 231 new cases of a coronavirus, taking total infections to 833, health authorities said on Monday, a day after raising its infectious disease alert to the highest level.
News video: Coronavirus in South Korea: Nationwide cases of infection double

Coronavirus in South Korea: Nationwide cases of infection double 02:00

 The spread of the new coronavirus has intensified around the world, with the number of cases more than doubling to 433 in South Korea.

S.Korea declares coronavirus "red alert" [Video]S.Korea declares coronavirus "red alert"

South Korea raised its infectious disease alert to its highest level on Sunday as confirmed coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 602 and the death toll rose to six. Ciara Lee reports

S.Korea declares coronavirus 'red alert' [Video]S.Korea declares coronavirus "red alert"

South Korea raised its infectious disease alert to its highest level on Sunday as confirmed coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 602 and the death toll rose to six. Ciara Lee reports

South Korea coronavirus cases more than double in a day

South Korea said on Saturday that the number of new coronavirus cases in the country had doubled to 433, and officials suggested that the tally could rise...
Reuters India

Closed museums, mask buying spree amid South Korean surge in coronavirus

South Korea reported 161 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected patients in the country to 763, health authorities said on Monday, a...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesThe Next Web

crawfordphilip1

Philipcrawford Coronavirus updates: Cases in South Korea surge as U.S. prepares for pandemic ⁦@LivewireNewsUK⁩ ⁦@LiveNews24x7⁩ ⁦… https://t.co/LxiKUHA679 9 seconds ago

CynthiaMN5

Strong Sparkly Coffee 🐯⚡💫☕ RT @Independent: #Coronavirus latest - Outbreak reaches pandemic ‘tipping point’ - New cases reported in UK - South Korea cases surge over… 41 seconds ago

crawfordphilip1

Philipcrawford Coronavirus updates: Cases in South Korea surge as U.S. prepares for pandemic ⁦@WeeksKimD⁩ ⁦@Whistleblowerat⁩ ⁦… https://t.co/HchkRK7woC 1 minute ago

sun_usind

SSun#CAA#NRC#NPR RT @KSMANN: Global stocks hammered as coronavirus cases surge in South Korea and Italy https://t.co/b0JBC9iDy8 1 minute ago

terra_malum

terra malum Report: 500 people infected form ONE PERSON! #Coronavirus cases surge in South Korea | DW News https://t.co/CZ8D0Ke7KP 3 minutes ago

KSMANN

KS MANN Global stocks hammered as coronavirus cases surge in South Korea and Italy https://t.co/b0JBC9iDy8 5 minutes ago

CarryWitchet

Dirt Simple RT @EddieDonovan: Coronavirus infections surge in Italy, South Korea as virus kills at least 8 in Iran https://t.co/aMIjt9B49f 6 minutes ago

GabsSydney26

Gabby RT @AFP: #UPDATE The deadly coronavirus epidemic spreads further outside China with a surge of infections in South Korea making it the bigg… 10 minutes ago

