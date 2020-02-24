Twelve dead and up to 61 infected with coronavirus in Iran - deputy health minister

Global  

Reuters Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Twelve people have died and up to 61 have been infected with the new coronavirus, Iran's Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said during a news conference on state TV on Monday.
Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran Minister Appears Ill At News Conference Before Coronavirus Diagnosis

Iran Minister Appears Ill At News Conference Before Coronavirus Diagnosis 02:25

 Iran's deputy health minister appeared to be ill at a news conference in Tehran on Monday (February 24), a day before he was reported to have been tested positive for coronavirus. Source: Reuters

Iran&apos;s deputy health minister tested positive for the virus hours after he held a news conference on Monday.

Japan’s J.League says it has postponed seven Levian Cup matches scheduled for Wednesday. The delay comes as the nation continues to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak. According to Reuters,..

Iraj Harirchi is placed under quarantine, as the country struggles to contain an outbreak.
Iran's deputy health minister appeared to be ill at a news conference in Tehran, a day before he tested positive for coronavirus as the country struggles to...
