Violence breaks out in New Delhi over new citizenship law ahead of Trump visit

Reuters India Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Indian police used tear gas and smoke grenades to disperse a crowd of thousands of protestors in New Delhi on Monday as violence broke out over a new citizenship law just ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's maiden visit to the city.
