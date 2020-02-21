Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Latest Bollywood News: 'Sooryavanshi' gets new release date, Melania, Ivanka Trump stun in maiden India trip & more

Latest Bollywood News: 'Sooryavanshi' gets new release date, Melania, Ivanka Trump stun in maiden India trip & more

DNA Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Today in trending Bollywood news, Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi gets a new release date and Melania, Ivanka Trump stun in maiden India trip, among others.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Political spectatorship': Modi rolls out red carpet for Trump

'Political spectatorship': Modi rolls out red carpet for Trump 02:51

 US president on his maiden India trip as Prime Minister Modi pulls out all stops to woo him amid differences over trade.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Donald & Melania Trump visit Taj Mahal, pose for cameras holding hands [Video]Watch: Donald & Melania Trump visit Taj Mahal, pose for cameras holding hands

The Trump family visited the Taj Mahal during the US President's visit to India. Following the mega 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad, Donald Trump and his wife flew to Agra in Uttar Pradesh. They..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:34Published

Watch what Ivanka Trump said about 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad [Video]Watch what Ivanka Trump said about 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad

Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, commented on the event held in the latter's honour in Ahmedabad. The 'Namaste Trump' event was organised at the Motera stadium, billed as the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi' gets new release date; to be screened in Mumbai theatres 24x7

Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar in titular role to hit the screens earlier.
DNA

Latest Bollywood News: Shilpa Shetty welcomes second baby, AR Rahman lauds daughter on 'burqa' remark & more

In today's Bollywood news, Shilpa Shetty Kundra welcomed a baby girl into her house and AR Rahman lauded daughter's response to Taslima Nasreen; take a look at...
DNA


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.