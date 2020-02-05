Global  

'Just crashed a wedding at Disney World': How Lil Nas X celebrated winning an NAACP Image Award

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Lil Nas X, the 20-year-old "Old Town Road" artist, surprised fans at a Disney World wedding over the weekend after winning an NAACP Image Award.
 Lil Nas X made one couple's wedding a day to remember when he crashed their nuptials at Disney World in Florida.

