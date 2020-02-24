Kingston finds John Woodman and associates involved in nearly 1000 houses Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Allegedly corrupt planner John Woodman and one of his close associates were involved in the approval of almost 1000 houses in the council area adjacent to the sacked City of Casey. 👓 View full article

