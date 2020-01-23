Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Peter Kay announces comeback with charity Dance for Life shows

Peter Kay announces comeback with charity Dance for Life shows

BBC News Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The comic's Dance for Life show is back more than two years after all his work projects were cancelled.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

92-year-old grandpa engages in epic dance-off with Chicago street performer [Video]92-year-old grandpa engages in epic dance-off with Chicago street performer

This was the moment a 92-year-old grandad challenged a young street performer to an epic dance-off in Chicago's Chinatown. The elderly man, named Yung Lo, slowly shuffles up to the young man before..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Peter Kay in huge comeback with six new Dance for Life shows

Peter Kay in huge comeback with six new Dance for Life showsKay  last played 14 arenas four years ago, selling more than 75,000 tickets, and raising money for charity
Tamworth Herald

Peter Kay makes huge return with new 2020 Dance For Life tour

Peter Kay makes huge return with new 2020 Dance For Life tourThe beloved comedian's Dance For Life tour is returning for 2020.
Wales Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.