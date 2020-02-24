Situation in Delhi under fully control: Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla

His comments came after violent clashes claimed the life of a policeman in North East Delhi

You Might Like

Tweets about this Er. ALI RT @the_hindu: #DelhiCAAClashes | The Home Secretary’s comments came after violent clashes claimed the life of a policeman in North East De… 20 minutes ago The Hindu #DelhiCAAClashes | The Home Secretary’s comments came after violent clashes claimed the life of a policeman in Nort… https://t.co/7FtnVUNBlM 29 minutes ago Roopchand Mahanthi RT @IndianExpress: “The situation in Delhi is fully under control. Senior police officials are on the ground and sufficient forces are also… 36 minutes ago The Indian Express “The situation in Delhi is fully under control. Senior police officials are on the ground and sufficient forces are… https://t.co/0tPOPEZHSR 57 minutes ago JChowdhury support Congress RT @scroll_in: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla says the situation in Delhi is fully under control and sufficient forces are on the ground,… 59 minutes ago Triumph RT @NewsNationTV: #DelhiViolence: Sufficient forces deployed, situation under fully control, says home secretary https://t.co/csTR62tUVP 1 hour ago News Nation #DelhiViolence: Sufficient forces deployed, situation under fully control, says home secretary https://t.co/csTR62tUVP 1 hour ago scroll.in Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla says the situation in Delhi is fully under control and sufficient forces are on th… https://t.co/UBe71b2Ump 1 hour ago