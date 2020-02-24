Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 168 now titled ‘Annaatthe’

Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 168 now titled ‘Annaatthe’

Hindu Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Annaatthe has an ensemble cast comprising names like Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Soori in important roles.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ParamakudiL

CINE MAX PRO RT @ChennaiTimesTOI: Thalaivar @rajinikanth's #Thalaivar168 directed by @directorsiva titled #Annaatthe https://t.co/Jtf2cjQ5C6 8 seconds ago

RPMS9677

kris💕 RT @ieEntertainment: #Rajinikanth starrer #Annaatthe, written and directed by @directorsiva of #Viswasam fame, will be a rural entertainer.… 3 minutes ago

ragavankkv

ராகவன் 2.0 RT @galattadotcom: OFFICIAL: #Thalaivar168 titled #Annaatthe - first promo teaser released! Semma Masss!!! #Rajinikanth #Thalaivar #Siva… 3 minutes ago

PoornaChandir11

Poorna Chandiran RT @cinesamugam: Exculsive : Thalaivar 168 Titled As “Annaatthe” | #Thalaivar168 #Annaatthe #அண்ணாத்த #Rajinikanth #Meena https://t.co/Lld… 5 minutes ago

Ajith_ATFC

𝗔𝗝𝗜𝗧𝗛𝗞𝗨𝗠𝗔𝗥™ᵛᵃˡᶤᵐᵃᶤ RT @DirSiva_fc: Our @directorsiva Sir's 6Th Movie In KOLLYWOOD, Titled As #Annaatthe #அண்ணாத்த Thalaivar Superstar #Rajinikanth Sir + Dir… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.