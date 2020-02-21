Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ontario health officials to provide coronavirus update amid new presumptive case in Toronto

Ontario health officials to provide coronavirus update amid new presumptive case in Toronto

CBC.ca Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Ontario health officials are expected to give an update on the state of coronavirus in the province Monday morning following word of a new presumptive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel virus, in Toronto over the weekend.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Nearly 80,000 Cases Worldwide

Coronavirus Update: Nearly 80,000 Cases Worldwide 01:19

 White House officials are expected to ask Congress for extra funding to help battle the Coronavirus. Christiane Cordero joins us from the newsroom with the latest numbers, and how Wall Street's reacting. () WCCO This Morning – Feb. 24, 2020

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Four new cases of coronavirus in UK [Video]Four new cases of coronavirus in UK

Four cruise ship passengers flown to England this weekend have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 13. The four have been transferred to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

Coronavirus: South Korea raises alert level to highest [Video]Coronavirus: South Korea raises alert level to highest

The president puts the country on 'red alert' due to the rapid rise in new cases, which are largely being traced back to church services.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ontario health officials provide update on new presumptive coronavirus case in Toronto

Ontario health officials are expected to give an update on the state of coronavirus in the province Monday morning following word of a new presumptive case of...
CBC.ca

New presumptive case of COVID-19 recorded in B.C.

British Columbia's health minister and provincial health officer provided an update on the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 Thursday evening.
CTV News Also reported by •Terra DailyCP24CBC.ca

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.