Former French prime minister and wife in court for embezzling

WorldNews Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Former French prime minister and wife in court for embezzlingParis — Former French prime minister François Fillon and his wife are in court to defend themselves against accusations they got more than €1m for a fake job she held as a parliamentary aide for about a decade. Penelope Fillon never set foot in the National Assembly despite being paid as a full-time aide, first to her husband when he was an MP and then his replacement, according to the indictment. For a time, her salary averaged $140,000 a year. Investigators say that they found no trace of the kind of work that might be expected of an aide...
News video: Francois Fillon faces corruption charges over ‘Penelopegate’

Francois Fillon faces corruption charges over ‘Penelopegate’ 02:19

 Former French prime minister and presidential candidate is facing trial for paying his wife a million euros from public funds.

Recent related news from verified sources

Former French prime minister and wife go on trial for fraud

PARIS (AP) — He could have been president of France. Instead, former Prime Minister Francois Fillon is going on trial to face fraud charges after he used...
Seattle Times

Francois Fillon faces corruption charges over â€˜Penelopegateâ€™

Former French prime minister and presidential candidate is facing trial for paying his wife a million euros from public funds.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •France 24

