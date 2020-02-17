Protest is as much part of the Rio carnival as sequins in 2020

Barbara Their support forum follows the same pattern if you are not part of 'The Old Guard' likely to be targeted verbally… https://t.co/pmZUCTibAI 3 hours ago smita mishra 🇮🇳 @AnjaniShahi @_YogendraYadav @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice @AmitShah everybody has right to protest no? i consider right to… https://t.co/qd6lk4FaEs 4 hours ago Doug @tau_liberty @CNN Aye. There we've much common ground. Part of a good, nonviolent protest is documenting the not-so… https://t.co/XGXbA3rtiq 17 hours ago Indian @khanumarfa @ReallySwara I would have much happier if people stared protest for unemployment, GDP, women empowerm… https://t.co/COOhNwnx3Z 21 hours ago Bhupendra Dubey RT @RITESHP24064872: @taapsee @ChangeOrg_India U r such a worst actress...really ..you were vvery when u were not part of protest ....it wa… 22 hours ago Analbum Cover @Atticus61469729 @ontarioisproud There’s a part of me that thinks the teachers are whining too much ... but on the… https://t.co/OZDhlMffB7 1 day ago lizbelle RT @RevuesEnLutte: « @ACMEJournal will not be publishing our February issue in solidarity with our colleagues in France who have shut down… 1 day ago EcologyMindedChippenham 🍃💚🍃🐾🦗🕸🐛🐝🐌🦇🦉🦡🚲 “In 1970 I combined an assumption that we were absolute pioneers w/ a contradictory awareness—we were part of a muc… https://t.co/4g5cyZXc49 1 day ago