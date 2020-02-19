Global  

Julian Assange supporters set out stall as extradition hearing begins

WorldNews Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Julian Assange supporters set out stall as extradition hearing beginsUS lawyers to give opening arguments for deporting WikiLeaks founder to face charges of espionage Julian Assange is set to face off with the US government when his extradition hearing begins on Monday. A judge at Woolwich crown court in south-east London is due to begin hearing arguments from...
News video: Julian Assange supporters protest outside court ahead of extradition hearing

Julian Assange supporters protest outside court ahead of extradition hearing 00:32

 Supporters of Julian Assange have gathered outside court as the WikiLeaks founder begins his fight against extradition to the US, where he is accused of helping to leak hundreds of thousands of classified documents.

Call for PM to stop Assange extradition [Video]Call for PM to stop Assange extradition

Protesters have called for the extradition of Julian Assange to be blocked, especially since the US has refused to send Anne Sacoolas back to the UK to stand trial for the death of Harry Dunn.

Julian Assange protest: Father speaks of son's 'arbitrary detention' [Video]Julian Assange protest: Father speaks of son's 'arbitrary detention'

Julian Assange's father John Shipton joins a protest at his son's incarceration ahead of an extradition hearing. Assange is wanted in the US on 18 charges related to the alleged leaking of cables - if..

Report: Trump offered Julian Assange a pardon in exchange for saying Russia didn’t hack the DNC

Report: Trump offered Julian Assange a pardon in exchange for saying Russia didn’t hack the DNCBreaking news out of the UK today indicates that the Judge presiding over Julian Assange‘s pre-trial extradition hearing will allow evidence that US President...
Julian Assange ‘harassed’ by prison cell search ahead of hearing, says father

Julian Assange’s father has claimed his son was “harassed” by a prison cell search the day before the start of his court battle against extradition.
