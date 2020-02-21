Coronavirus: Kuwait, Bahrain and Afghanistan confirm first cases
Monday, 24 February 2020 () Health ministries in Bahrain, Kuwait and Afghanistan have confirmed the first cases of coronavirus. A Bahraini national showed symptoms after arriving on a flight from Iran and was transferred to the Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo Medical Centre for immediate testing, treatment and isolation, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement. "The ministry calls upon all citizens and residents who are experiencing symptoms of COVID19, including a fever,...
An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy worsened on Friday, reports Reuters. Officials in Italy are announcing 14 confirmed cases in the wealthy region of Lombardy. There are also two in the adjacent region of Veneto. This is breaking just hours after revealing that six people had come down with...