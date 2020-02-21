Global  

Coronavirus: Kuwait, Bahrain and Afghanistan confirm first cases

WorldNews Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Kuwait, Bahrain and Afghanistan confirm first casesHealth ministries in Bahrain, Kuwait and Afghanistan have confirmed the first cases of coronavirus. A Bahraini national showed symptoms after arriving on a flight from Iran and was transferred to the Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo Medical Centre for immediate testing, treatment and isolation, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement. "The ministry calls upon all citizens and residents who are experiencing symptoms of COVID19, including a fever,...
Energy Stocks Slammed By Coronavirus Hysteria

Energy stocks had a rough start of the week on Monday, as the newfound panic sets in about just how far the coronavirus will reach and how devastating the...
OilPrice.com Also reported by •Al JazeeraReutersKhaleej TimesSBSMENAFN.comRTTNews

Kuwait, Bahrain and Afghanistan record first new coronavirus cases

Afghanistan suspended all air and land movement to and from Iran over the weekend as all three countries' new cases are linked to Iran travel
Haaretz


