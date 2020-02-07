Global  

Italian stocks set to lead sharp decline for European equities as coronavirus spreads

WorldNews Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Italian stocks set to lead sharp decline for European equities as coronavirus spreadsEuropean stock markets were poised for a sharply lower open on Monday, with investors gripped by worry as coronavirus cases surged outside of China — in South Korea, Iran and Italy — over the weekend. Futures for the FTSEMIB Italy index I945, -1.22% indicated a 3.7% drop at the start of trading for the index as coronavirus cases swept through the...
European Shares Poised For Sharp Retreat

European stocks are likely to open sharply lower on Monday as Italy scrambles to check the spread of Europe's first major coronavirus outbreak.
RTTNews

Goldman Sachs warns a ‘near-term correction’ risk for stocks grows as coronavirus complacency abounds

Goldman Sachs warns a ‘near-term correction’ risk for stocks grows as coronavirus complacency aboundsStocks look ready to take a breather and you can blame that on some fresh coronavirus worries. Japan reported two deaths from a cruise ship and South Korea told...
WorldNews Also reported by •RTTNews

