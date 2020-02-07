Italian stocks set to lead sharp decline for European equities as coronavirus spreads



Recent related videos from verified sources European Commission update on coronavirus The European Commission continues to work on all fronts to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak. The EU also announced on 31 January 2020 that it is providing €10 million from its research and innovation.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published 2 weeks ago Burberry Among Stocks Affected by Coronavirus While the human effect from the deadly coronavirus is paramount, the outbreak is also affecting the global stock market. Pennygem’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: PennyGem Duration: 00:54Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources European Shares Poised For Sharp Retreat European stocks are likely to open sharply lower on Monday as Italy scrambles to check the spread of Europe's first major coronavirus outbreak.

RTTNews 8 hours ago



Goldman Sachs warns a ‘near-term correction’ risk for stocks grows as coronavirus complacency abounds Stocks look ready to take a breather and you can blame that on some fresh coronavirus worries. Japan reported two deaths from a cruise ship and South Korea told...

WorldNews 4 days ago Also reported by • RTTNews

