Coronavirus: China's death toll rises to 2,592; WHO team visits ground zero, Wuhan

WorldNews Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus: China's death toll rises to 2,592; WHO team visits ground zero, WuhanThe WHO experts visited various hospitals in China's coronavirus-hit Wuhan city over the weekend as the death toll climbed to 2,592 with 150 new fatalities while the total number of confirmed cases increased to over 77,000, health officials said on Monday. The country's National Health Commission (NHC) said it received reports of 409 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection and 150 deaths from 31 provincial-level regions on Sunday. The overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland has...
News video: Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000

Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 01:13

 Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 At least 77,150 cases have been confirmed in mainland China. The death toll has reached 2,620, with 27 of those occurring outside of China. The expansion of outbreaks in South Korea and Italy have brought about fears of a global pandemic. 833 cases have...

Latest On Novel Coronavirus [Video]Latest On Novel Coronavirus

The worldwide death toll is now more than 2,400, most of them in China.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:45Published

Coronavirus Worries Shake Up Wall Street, Drive Down Global Markets [Video]Coronavirus Worries Shake Up Wall Street, Drive Down Global Markets

Investors on Wall Street are worried about the global impact of the coronavirus as it spreads outside of China. CBS2's Diane King reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:39Published


Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The death toll from the coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000 on Wednesday, although new cases fell for a second straight day, as authorities tightened...
Premium Times NigeriaIndependentEurasia ReviewBangkok PostHinduAl JazeeraDenver Post

Coronavirus: China's death toll breaches 2,000 but spread of virus is stabilising

Coronavirus: China's death toll breaches 2,000 but spread of virus is stabilisingBeijing, Feb 19: The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak breaches on Wednesday has exceeded 2,000 on the mainland and the number of confirmed cases globally...
WorldNews


