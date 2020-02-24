Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > South Carolina is Biden's last chance to stop Bernie Sanders

South Carolina is Biden's last chance to stop Bernie Sanders

euronews Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
South Carolina is Biden's last chance to stop Bernie Sanders
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Democrats Spar In Last Debate Before South Carolina Primary

Democrats Spar In Last Debate Before South Carolina Primary 02:43

 Candidates aimed some of their sharpest attacks at Sen. Bernie Sanders. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

GOP activists urge vote for Sanders in South Carolina [Video]GOP activists urge vote for Sanders in South Carolina

Republican activists in South Carolina are urging GOP voters to do the seemingly unthinkable: support U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders’ bid for the White House in the state’s Democratic primary on..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:09Published

All eyes on South Carolina primary [Video]All eyes on South Carolina primary

Joe Biden received a major endorsement in South Carolina. It comes after Democrats took on frontrunner Bernie Sanders in a recent debate.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders pressed on Medicare math, Biden guarantees a win: How each candidate fared at crucial South Carolina debate

Sen. Bernie Sanders largely evaded criticism in last week's debate. But Tuesday night, the Democratic frontrunner wasn't so lucky.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •WorldNewsCTV News

5 Things To Watch For In Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate

A lot is on the line in the 2020 primary debate. It might be the last chance for moderates to slow Bernie Sanders' momentum. And who comes out better — Joe...
NPR Also reported by •WorldNewsThe Wrap

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wvmosaicmama

Jill Rowland RT @JoeNBC: The Democratic primary is getting more interesting by the day. The last two debates have been ugly, but defining. South Carolin… 14 minutes ago

Brn2Wander1

Brn2Wander ****** TEXT TRUMP to 88022 RT @Megavolts001: #Biden #Firewall South Carolina isn’t Joe’s Firewall It’s his last hurrah https://t.co/FgJXPKdmbN 37 minutes ago

PJBradley4

PJ Bradley @KimpsonForSC Sir with all due respect, I feel tht you should not hav said, “Here in South Carolina the Democratic… https://t.co/5D463lQ4hc 55 minutes ago

expatina

Unstable & Smartish Suzanne The media: always the last to know. https://t.co/PkSMhpN1pB 2 hours ago

HennessyKesewa

Kesewa Hennessy South Carolina: Joe Biden’s last chance to blunt Bernie Sanders? - https://t.co/x1NMFBU8hS via @FT 2 hours ago

Fortune971114

fortune South Carolina: Joe Biden’s last chance to blunt Bernie Sanders? https://t.co/4yzuvTiBdV via @financialtimes 2 hours ago

SMESoftwarecouk

SMESoftware South Carolina: Biden’s last chance to blunt Sanders? https://t.co/sGlNXMHE8H 3 hours ago

NET____Business

N3T BUSINESS South Carolina: Biden’s last chance to blunt Sanders?: The former vice-president is favourite to win the state but… https://t.co/CSp18jH0eX 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.