South Carolina is Biden's last chance to stop Bernie Sanders

Jill Rowland RT @JoeNBC: The Democratic primary is getting more interesting by the day. The last two debates have been ugly, but defining. South Carolin… 14 minutes ago

PJ Bradley @KimpsonForSC Sir with all due respect, I feel tht you should not hav said, “Here in South Carolina the Democratic… https://t.co/5D463lQ4hc 55 minutes ago

Unstable & Smartish Suzanne The media: always the last to know. https://t.co/PkSMhpN1pB 2 hours ago

Kesewa Hennessy South Carolina: Joe Biden’s last chance to blunt Bernie Sanders? - https://t.co/x1NMFBU8hS via @FT 2 hours ago

fortune South Carolina: Joe Biden’s last chance to blunt Bernie Sanders? https://t.co/4yzuvTiBdV via @financialtimes 2 hours ago

SMESoftware South Carolina: Biden’s last chance to blunt Sanders? https://t.co/sGlNXMHE8H 3 hours ago