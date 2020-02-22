Kobe Bryant Memorial at Staples Center

Thousands are expected to be in attendance at a memorial service for NBA great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. The celebration of life is set for 10 o'clock in the morning in Los Angeles, 1 p.m...
Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished 58 minutes ago
Thousands of mourners will gather in Staples Center on Monday to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant.
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:45Published 1 hour ago
MambaOut💔 RT @Sportsnet: We'll have live coverage of Kobe Bryant's memorial service starting at 1 p.m. ET.
You can watch it live here:
https://t.co… 12 seconds ago
Club Chalamet 🚴🏻♂️ Je suis Simone RT @latimes: There is a powerful symbolism in having the public memorial for Kobe Bryant on Feb. 24 at Staples Center. https://t.co/hzZjeik… 19 seconds ago
Austin for LA "A Day to Remember Kobe Bryant" by Miriam Jordan via NYT https://t.co/1M11MIJ67N 29 seconds ago
Kechi Ehinome RT @espn: Ahead of Monday's memorial at Staples Center, the people closest to Kobe Bryant share the stories they'll always remember. https:… 35 seconds ago
PROSYRIA 🇳🇿🇸🇾 🇮🇶🇮🇷🇯🇵 RT @CNN: It's sure to be emotional Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Kobe fans, Lakers fans and celebrities — an A-list ca… 46 seconds ago
2.24 💜💛 RT @ScrippsNational: Kobe Bryant memorial: Los Angeles to pack Staples Center to remember Laker great today https://t.co/XhHfomqpxZ https:/… 56 seconds ago
2.24 💜💛 RT @Action10News: The city of Los Angeles will mourn Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, at a public memorial on Monday.
htt… 1 minute ago
Laura P :) RT @THR: Today's memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant will feature a number of musical performances, 35,000 roses, says Staples Center presi… 1 minute ago