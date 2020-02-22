Global  

Kobe Bryant Memorial at Staples Center

NYTimes.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The memorial at Staples Center begins at 10 a.m. Also, markets start the week off shaky amid the coronavirus threat.
News video: Final Preparations For Kobe Bryant Memorial

Final Preparations For Kobe Bryant Memorial 03:03

 Final preparations are underway for the Kobe Bryant memorial at the Staples Center Monday morning.

Memorial service for Kobe Bryant and daughter [Video]Memorial service for Kobe Bryant and daughter

Thousands are expected to be in attendance at a memorial service for NBA great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. The celebration of life is set for 10 o'clock in the morning in Los Angeles, 1 p.m...

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

Kobe, daughter celebrated on 2/24 in honor of jersey numbers [Video]Kobe, daughter celebrated on 2/24 in honor of jersey numbers

Thousands of mourners will gather in Staples Center on Monday to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:45Published


Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge

Kobe and Gigi Bryant's memorial at Staples Center Monday promises to be one of the most moving events in a long, long time, and another young rapper lost to gun...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Mid-Day

Kobe Bryant memorial: Who may attend, what to expect

A memorial for NBA icon Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna, and the seven other victims of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash is Monday at Staples Center.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

itsteeblue

MambaOut💔 RT @Sportsnet: We'll have live coverage of Kobe Bryant's memorial service starting at 1 p.m. ET. You can watch it live here: https://t.co… 12 seconds ago

ClubChalamet

Club Chalamet 🚴🏻‍♂️ Je suis Simone RT @latimes: There is a powerful symbolism in having the public memorial for Kobe Bryant on Feb. 24 at Staples Center. https://t.co/hzZjeik… 19 seconds ago

AustinforLA1

Austin for LA "A Day to Remember Kobe Bryant" by Miriam Jordan via NYT https://t.co/1M11MIJ67N 29 seconds ago

kechi__ehi

Kechi Ehinome RT @espn: Ahead of Monday's memorial at Staples Center, the people closest to Kobe Bryant share the stories they'll always remember. https:… 35 seconds ago

ProSyria2

PROSYRIA 🇳🇿🇸🇾 🇮🇶🇮🇷🇯🇵 RT @CNN: It's sure to be emotional Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Kobe fans, Lakers fans and celebrities — an A-list ca… 46 seconds ago

rrrprez

2.24 💜💛 RT @ScrippsNational: Kobe Bryant memorial: Los Angeles to pack Staples Center to remember Laker great today https://t.co/XhHfomqpxZ https:/… 56 seconds ago

rrrprez

2.24 💜💛 RT @Action10News: The city of Los Angeles will mourn Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, at a public memorial on Monday. htt… 1 minute ago

ljpvauselotz

Laura P :) RT @THR: Today's memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant will feature a number of musical performances, 35,000 roses, says Staples Center presi… 1 minute ago

