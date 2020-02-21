Global  

Car crashes into Carnival parade in German town of Volkmarsen, multiple people injured

Deutsche Welle Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Several people have been injured after a car crashed into a Carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen. Several children are among those who were injured, local media reported.
0
News video: Germany: A car crashes into a carnival parade in Volkmarsen, at least 15 people injured

Germany: A car crashes into a carnival parade in Volkmarsen, at least 15 people injured 00:57

Several injured as car deliberately hits crowd at German carnival [Video]Several injured as car deliberately hits crowd at German carnival

Several people have been injured after a car drove into a crowd at a carnival procession in Germany, police said.

Vehicle Falls Off Parking Structure Near Beverly Center, 2 People Injured [Video]Vehicle Falls Off Parking Structure Near Beverly Center, 2 People Injured

A car fell multiple stories from a parking structure near the Beverly Center on Thursday, leaving two people injured.

Car crashes into Carnival parade in German town of Volkmarsen, at least 30 people injured

No deaths have so far been reported after a vehicle drove into a parade in the small German town. Police said they have taken the driver into custody.
Deutsche Welle

Driver of car in German carnival crash was 29-year-old German: police to media

The driver of a car that rode into a carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen was a 29-year-old German citizen, a police spokesman was cited as saying by...
Reuters Also reported by •BBC News•Deutsche Welle•FOXNews.com•Reuters India

