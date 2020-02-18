Denali Park Road closures raise tourism concerns in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Landslides that caused road closures last year have raised concerns about whether there will be full access to Denali National Park and Preserve during the upcoming tourism season. The National Park Service has said itplans to open the entire Denali Park Road by early June, The Anchorage Daily News reported Saturday. […]

