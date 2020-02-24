Global  

The Latest: Fans gather for Kobe Bryant’s public memorial

Seattle Times Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in downtown Los Angeles (all times local): 7:30 a.m. Fans are arriving hours early for the public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna that will be held in downtown Los Angeles Among them is 72-year-old Bob […]
 From far and wide, fans are arriving at Staples Center hours ahead of the memorial service for the NBA superstar. Jake Reiner reports.

