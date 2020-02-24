Gladbach supporters praised for condemning hate messages

Global  

Seattle Times Monday, 24 February 2020
BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach supporters are being praised for taking a stand against hate messages from a minority of fans in the team’s match against Hoffenheim this weekend. A few fans displayed abusive messages against Hoffenheim’s billionaire backer Dietmar Hopp in the Bundesliga game on Saturday, leading to a suspension in play. The game […]
