Harvey Weinstein Verdict Is Reached: Live Updates

NYTimes.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The decision in the rape trial is unknown for now, but the jurors are beginning to assemble in the courtroom where they will deliver it.
News video: Harvey Weinstein Verdict: Sexual Assault Survivors, #MeToo Supporters React To Guilty Verdict

Harvey Weinstein Verdict: Sexual Assault Survivors, #MeToo Supporters React To Guilty Verdict 01:55

 The Weinstein case propelled the issue of sexual assault and the #MeToo movement into the national spotlight. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Reporter Alice Gainer Reviews Covering The Entire Harvey Weinstein Trial [Video]Reporter Alice Gainer Reviews Covering The Entire Harvey Weinstein Trial

CBS2's Alice Gainer has sat through weeks of testimony up to today's verdict when a jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape and a criminal sexual act, but acquitted him of three other..

Harvey Weinstein Verdict: From Hollywood Powerhouse To Convicted Rapist In Jail [Video]Harvey Weinstein Verdict: From Hollywood Powerhouse To Convicted Rapist In Jail

After five days of deliberations, the jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape and criminal sexual act, but acquitted him of three other counts including the most serious, predatory..

Harvey Weinstein Verdict Watch: Jury Appears Deadlocked on Serious Counts

The jury in the Harvey Weinstein trial appears to be divided. E! News can confirm the panel of five women and seven men sent a note to the judge Friday afternoon...
Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized for Chest Pains After Guilty Verdict

The disgraced movie mogul, who was supposed to be transferred to the jail on Rikers Island, has been taken to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after complaining of...
