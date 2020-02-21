Harvey Weinstein Verdict Is Reached: Live Updates

CBS2's Alice Gainer has sat through weeks of testimony up to today's verdict when a jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape and a criminal sexual act, but acquitted him of three other..

Harvey Weinstein Verdict: From Hollywood Powerhouse To Convicted Rapist In Jail After five days of deliberations, the jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape and criminal sexual act, but acquitted him of three other counts including the most serious, predatory.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 04:14Published 5 hours ago