Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Katherine Johnson: Hidden Figures Nasa mathematician dies at 101

Katherine Johnson: Hidden Figures Nasa mathematician dies at 101

BBC News Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Ms Johnson, who helped launch the first American into orbit, was portrayed in the film Hidden Figures.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Published < > Embed
News video: Hidden Figures’ mathematician Katherine Johnson dies at 101

Hidden Figures’ mathematician Katherine Johnson dies at 101 01:01

 NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, whose calculations helped get the first Americans to space and back safely, died today at the age of 101

Recent related videos from verified sources

Local students remember pioneering mathematician Katherine Johnson [Video]Local students remember pioneering mathematician Katherine Johnson

The world of science is mourning the loss of pioneering black mathematician Katherine Johnson. She worked on NASA's early space missions and was portrayed in the film "Hidden Figures". Her..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:04Published

NASA Pioneer Katherine Johnson Of ‘Hidden Figures’ Fame Dead At Age 101 [Video]NASA Pioneer Katherine Johnson Of ‘Hidden Figures’ Fame Dead At Age 101

A trailblazer in American history is being remembered Monday for her contributions to math, space exploration, and equal rights. CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Groundbreaking NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson dies at age 101

The trailblazing mathematician who helped put the first man on the Moon was portrayed in the movie Hidden Figures.
SBS

'Hidden Figures' mathematician Katherine Johnson, who broke barriers in space and NASA, dies at 101

Katherine Johnson, the venerated NASA mathematician who was the subject of the film "Hidden Figures," died Monday, NASA said in a tweet. She was 101.  
Delawareonline

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.