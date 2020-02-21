Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape, sex assault, but not predatory sexual assault

Dipperful RT @iheartmindy: Harvey Weinstein was just found guilty of rape. I bet in 5 years Hollywood elites will go right back to applauding him a… 3 seconds ago serwaa duah abigail RT @CNN: BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein is found guilty of a criminal sexual act and rape, but acquitted on the more serious charge of predator… 3 seconds ago Louise RT @seanhannity: Weinstein Guilty Of Rape And Criminal Sexual Assault https://t.co/i8tSKMzAGX 3 seconds ago A Babu Frikkin’ Good Time RT @Thymbraeus: BREAKING: Rapist Harvey Weinstein--who is a rapist--was found guilty of rape at his rape trial. 4 seconds ago Darrel Trump RT @Pismo_B: Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on Rape and Sex Assault Charges! https://t.co/s5QQlf36Pz 4 seconds ago SheilaGregoire RT @Independent: Against all sexist odds, Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of rape and sexual assault. This is history https://t.co/F… 4 seconds ago Brent 🇺🇸 😏👌👍 RT @CalebJHull: As Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of rape, let us all remember the only guy willing to call out Hollywood: "Netfli… 5 seconds ago mgt. RT @1776Stonewall: Democrat donor and Clinton buddy, Harvey Weinstein, found guilty of sexual assault and 3rd degree rape 5 seconds ago