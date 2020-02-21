Global  

Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape, sex assault, but not predatory sexual assault

CBC.ca Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
A jury has found Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape and sexual assault in New York but did not convict him of the two most serious charges of predatory sexual assault, which could have sent him to prison for life.
News video: Harvey Weinstein Trial: Day 3 Of Jury Deliberations Ends Without Verdict

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Day 3 Of Jury Deliberations Ends Without Verdict 01:25

 There's still no verdict in the Harvey Weinstein rape and sex assault trial after a third day of jury deliberations; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Weinstein found guilty in landmark sex assault trial, but cleared of top charges

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein on was convicted Monday of sexual assault and rape but cleared of the most serious predatory sexual assault charges.
France 24

BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on Two Charges of Rape and Sexual Assault

BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on Two Charges of Rape and Sexual AssaultHarvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual assault, and acquitted on other counts in his New York trial Monday.
Mediaite


Dipperful

Dipperful RT @iheartmindy: Harvey Weinstein was just found guilty of rape. I bet in 5 years Hollywood elites will go right back to applauding him a… 3 seconds ago

duah_serwaa

serwaa duah abigail RT @CNN: BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein is found guilty of a criminal sexual act and rape, but acquitted on the more serious charge of predator… 3 seconds ago

mlrheidi2

Louise RT @seanhannity: Weinstein Guilty Of Rape And Criminal Sexual Assault https://t.co/i8tSKMzAGX 3 seconds ago

Dawn_MarieSmith

A Babu Frikkin’ Good Time RT @Thymbraeus: BREAKING: Rapist Harvey Weinstein--who is a rapist--was found guilty of rape at his rape trial. 4 seconds ago

DarrelTrump

Darrel Trump RT @Pismo_B: Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on Rape and Sex Assault Charges! https://t.co/s5QQlf36Pz 4 seconds ago

sheilagregoire

SheilaGregoire RT @Independent: Against all sexist odds, Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of rape and sexual assault. This is history https://t.co/F… 4 seconds ago

Nexus7900

Brent 🇺🇸 😏👌👍 RT @CalebJHull: As Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of rape, let us all remember the only guy willing to call out Hollywood: "Netfli… 5 seconds ago

mgt_coull26

mgt. RT @1776Stonewall: Democrat donor and Clinton buddy, Harvey Weinstein, found guilty of sexual assault and 3rd degree rape 5 seconds ago

