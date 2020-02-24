Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Car crashes into crowd at Carnival in German town of Volkmarsen, at least 30 people injured

Car crashes into crowd at Carnival in German town of Volkmarsen, at least 30 people injured

Deutsche Welle Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Some of the injuries were life-threatening, police said, after a vehicle drove into a parade in the small German town. Children were also among those injured.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Several injured as car deliberately hits crowd at German carnival

Several injured as car deliberately hits crowd at German carnival 00:44

 Several people have been injured after a car drove into a crowd at a carnival procession in Germany, police said.

Recent related news from verified sources

Car hits crowd at Carnival in German town; dozens injured

German police say they believe that a car was deliberately driven into a Carnival parade in a small town and the suspect is a local man
Newsday

Car drives into German carnival parade, several injured: police

A car drove into a crowd at a carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen on Monday and several people are believed to be injured, police said, adding that...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.