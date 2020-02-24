Penguins acquire veteran Patrick Marleau from Sharks

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Marleau will get another shot at winning a Stanley Cup after being traded by the San Jose Sharks to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday for a conditional draft pick. The struggling Sharks will get a 2021 third-round pick from the Penguins for Marleau that becomes a second-rounder if Pittsburgh […]


