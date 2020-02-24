Penguins acquire veteran Patrick Marleau from Sharks

Global  

Seattle Times Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Marleau will get another shot at winning a Stanley Cup after being traded by the San Jose Sharks to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday for a conditional draft pick. The struggling Sharks will get a 2021 third-round pick from the Penguins for Marleau that becomes a second-rounder if Pittsburgh […]
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
 The Penguins have acquired a veteran winger from the Sharks to bolster depth on the roster. Katie Johnston reports.

Sharks send Marleau to Pens for shot at 1st Cup

The Sharks sent Patrick Marleau to the Penguins for a conditional pick. The 40-year-old is the Sharks' franchise leader in goals, points and games played.
ESPN

