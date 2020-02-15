CNA Trump administration weighs emergency funds to combat coronavirus https://t.co/8kZfzkBZnU https://t.co/aKMCPBsMLd 10 minutes ago Timeline Trump administration weighs emergency funds to combat coronavirus: The Trump administration… https://t.co/MSY9pLOS2H 21 minutes ago HealthConnection Trump administration weighs emergency funds to combat coronavirus https://t.co/PNLkIBKPJG 23 minutes ago Shelt Garner RT @Apex_WW: The Trump administration is considering asking lawmakers for emergency funding to ramp up its response to the fast-spreading c… 31 minutes ago LeJournal.mu Trump administration weighs emergency funds to combat coronavirus https://t.co/H5nzAypLzu https://t.co/kuAiZ6jpwF 35 minutes ago Laura Mitchell RT @patriot_of_Amer: This is where America will find out the truth about Congress. @realDonaldTrump has to ask Congress What will @SpeakerP… 36 minutes ago John Lightner Trump administration weighs emergency funds to combat coronavirus - Reuters https://t.co/BdacJRFH35 36 minutes ago Devdiscourse UPDATE 3-Trump administration weighs emergency funds to combat coronavirus https://t.co/uEQMA4Ddon 40 minutes ago