Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > Trump administration weighs emergency funds to combat coronavirus

Trump administration weighs emergency funds to combat coronavirus

Reuters Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The Trump administration is considering asking lawmakers for emergency funding to ramp up its response to the fast-spreading coronavirus, a White House spokesman and an administration source said on Monday, though they did not say how much money was needed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Border Agents To Be Sent To 'Sanctuary Cities' By The Trump Administration [Video]Border Agents To Be Sent To 'Sanctuary Cities' By The Trump Administration

President Donald Trump’s administration is sending 100 border patrol agents to 10 sanctuary cities. A report from The New York Times said some are from an elite tactical unit, known as BORTAC. This..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

White House Announces Trump's On Track To Build 450 Miles Of Border Wall [Video]White House Announces Trump's On Track To Build 450 Miles Of Border Wall

President Donald Trump gets back on track to build more than 450 miles of the southern border wall. Jared Kushner said: “The project will substantially be done by the end of the year or early next..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The White House is preparing to ask Congress for emergency funding as coronavirus hits the US

The White House is preparing to ask Congress for emergency funding as coronavirus hits the US· *The Trump administration is preparing to ask Congress for an emergency funding package to battle the coronavirus.* · *But the administration remained...
Business Insider

Trump administration backs off sending coronavirus patients to Alabama -governor

The Trump administration has backed off plans to quarantine patients from the Diamond Princess cruise ship stricken with coronavirus at a federal facility in...
Reuters


Tweets about this

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Trump administration weighs emergency funds to combat coronavirus https://t.co/8kZfzkBZnU https://t.co/aKMCPBsMLd 10 minutes ago

ejuitenbroek

Timeline Trump administration weighs emergency funds to combat coronavirus: The Trump administration… https://t.co/MSY9pLOS2H 21 minutes ago

AnActiveLife

HealthConnection Trump administration weighs emergency funds to combat coronavirus https://t.co/PNLkIBKPJG 23 minutes ago

sheltgarner

Shelt Garner RT @Apex_WW: The Trump administration is considering asking lawmakers for emergency funding to ramp up its response to the fast-spreading c… 31 minutes ago

LejournalM

LeJournal.mu Trump administration weighs emergency funds to combat coronavirus https://t.co/H5nzAypLzu https://t.co/kuAiZ6jpwF 35 minutes ago

LauraMi30266428

Laura Mitchell RT @patriot_of_Amer: This is where America will find out the truth about Congress. @realDonaldTrump has to ask Congress What will @SpeakerP… 36 minutes ago

jblightner58

John Lightner Trump administration weighs emergency funds to combat coronavirus - Reuters https://t.co/BdacJRFH35 36 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse UPDATE 3-Trump administration weighs emergency funds to combat coronavirus https://t.co/uEQMA4Ddon 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.