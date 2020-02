Mom RT @dewolf732: Regret for just doing what his wealthy corporate handlers told him to do? Same for Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. All bought and p… 55 minutes ago JudiciaryNews Thomas criticizes a previous high court opinion - his own - The Associated Press https://t.co/bdisGBGotQ 5 hours ago Noreen Healey RT @summerraine22: #ClarenceThomas is a traitor. Thomas criticizes a previous high court opinion - his own - @ABC… 9 hours ago Summer Raine #ClarenceThomas is a traitor. Thomas criticizes a previous high court opinion - his own -… https://t.co/Nf8OvgZeTl 9 hours ago Oakwalker @Clarence1Thomas, what happened to you, that you would be advocating for a new Hitler? ABC News: Thomas criticizes… https://t.co/6rJwZZa3N8 10 hours ago Panzram 31614 RT @SpokesmanReview: Justice Clarence Thomas in 2020 criticized court opinion written by Justice Clarence Thomas in 2005 https://t.co/dXQ… 10 hours ago Iveygirl08 Thomas criticizes a previous high court opinion - his own https://t.co/WNfycDfKxW via @YahooNews 10 hours ago SpokesmanReview Justice Clarence Thomas in 2020 criticized court opinion written by Justice Clarence Thomas in 2005 https://t.co/dXQLxK7dcy 10 hours ago