Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Harvey Weinstein > Factbox: Actresses and activists react to Harvey Weinstein verdict

Factbox: Actresses and activists react to Harvey Weinstein verdict

Reuters Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Celebrities and activists welcomed the guilty verdict against Harvey Weinstein, the Academy Award-winning producer who had reigned as one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein Trial: Day 3 Of Jury Deliberations Ends Without Verdict

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Day 3 Of Jury Deliberations Ends Without Verdict 01:25

 There's still no verdict in the Harvey Weinstein rape and sex assault trial after a third day of jury deliberations; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Verdict: Jury Find Him Guilty On 2 Of 5 Counts [Video]Harvey Weinstein Verdict: Jury Find Him Guilty On 2 Of 5 Counts

The 67-year-old was found not guilty of the most serious charges, including two counts of predatory sexual assault and one count of rape in the first degree. He was convicted on two lesser counts of..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:54Published

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Still No Verdict After Day 3 Of Jury Deliberations [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Still No Verdict After Day 3 Of Jury Deliberations

Day three of jury deliberations in the rape and sex assault trial of Harvey Weinstein ended without a verdict; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Actresses and activists react to Harvey Weinstein verdict

Celebrities and activists welcomed the guilty verdict against Harvey Weinstein, the Academy Award-winning producer who had reigned as one of the most powerful...
Reuters

Time's Up Responds to Harvey Weinstein's Guilty Verdict

Time’s Up, the movement against sexual harassment and misconduct, has released a statement on the Harvey Weinstein jury verdict. “This trial — and the...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Factbox: Actresses and activists react to Harvey Weinstein verdict https://t.co/GPFBpn69k1 #topNews… https://t.co/3ZCtkkYOAv 42 seconds ago

ctpcp1997

𝒄𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒊𝒏𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒊 🥂 RT @Reuters: Actresses and activists react to Harvey Weinstein verdict https://t.co/UaVwoyK9xa https://t.co/UDcZwXbWqj 3 minutes ago

EntertainedNow

Entertainment Factbox: Actresses and activists react to Harvey Weinstein verdict #EntertainedNow #today https://t.co/6OX9A7GrOa 16 minutes ago

imagicstudiong

iMagic Studio Factbox: Actresses and activists react to Harvey Weinstein verdict https://t.co/KQtONUZMHY 21 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Factbox: Actresses and activists react to Harvey Weinstein verdict https://t.co/pcnGdcDHuD 32 minutes ago

WAIRNetworks

WAIR Networks Published a new WAIR Report (Reuters) - Celebrities and activists welcomed the.... https://t.co/bxQJDq3D0v #keepitlockd 47 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Factbox: Actresses and activists react to Harvey Weinstein verdict https://t.co/RPioRm2Hla 48 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Factbox: Actresses and Activists React to Harvey Weinstein Verdict - https://t.co/wVxzrmQtg9 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.